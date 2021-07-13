Priyanka Gandhi's Lucknow visit postponed to July 16

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Congress General Secretary and in-charge of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was earlier scheduled to visit Lucknow on July 14, will now visit the capital city on July 16 to provide momentum to the party's preparations for the 2022 state assembly polls.



Meanwhile, Gandhi had on Monday discussed the party's strategy regarding the upcoming Assembly elections and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of the violence in the recently concluded blockhead elections.

"Incidents of violence took place in Uttar Pradesh (UP) during the Panchayat elections. BJP workers used stones and bullets," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during UP Congress Advisory Council and Strategic Group meeting yesterday.

Sources had told ANI that this meeting was to formulate a strategy for the upcoming polls.

It was decided at the meeting to counter the BJP government on the issues of inflation, COVID-19 pandemic, panchayat elections while formulating a strategy for the upcoming elections and the party training camps in the state at the meeting of Congress Advisory Council and Strategic Group Monday.

A suggestion was made at the meeting by several senior Uttar Pradesh leaders that Priyanka Gandhi should come over to Lucknow and start residing there and small meetings should be addressed by state leaders from time to time to keep her updated about the issues concerning the state, they said.

Gandhi hasn't been much active in the state but she was continuously raising the real issues and kept on making suggestions to the Government by writing letters to the chief minister.

Senior Congress leaders Salman Khurshid, Rashid Alvi, PL Punia, Pramod Tiwari, Ajay Kumar Lallu and others were present at the meeting.

Priyanka had said that people have been adversely affected due to inflation, rising prices of petrol, diesel, mustard oil, fruits and vegetables.

She said that farmers have been suffering because their cost of production has gone up but their income has decreased.

The Congress general secretary had also alleged that there was widespread violence during the recent Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections and accused BJP workers of indulging in violence using bombs, stones, and guns.

The party's Uttar Pradesh unit collectively decided to protest against the Centre and the state government, taking to the streets over inflation, unemployment and anarchy. (ANI)

