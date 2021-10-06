Priyanka Gandhi's 'unlawful detention' clear violation of fundamental rights, says Navjot Sidhu

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Uttar Pradesh Police for "unlawful detention" of party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said that they are "violating the spirit of the Constitution".



"54 hours passed!! @priyankagandhi Ji has not been produced before any Court ... unlawful detention beyond 24 hours is a clear violation of fundamental rights. BJP & UP Police:- You are violating the spirit of the Constitution, impinging on our basic human rights !!" tweeted Sidhu, who has recently resigned from the post of Punjab Congress chief.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday gave permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and 11 others for "disturbing the peace" in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had claimed that she has been detained for the last 40 hours without any order or FIR.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)

