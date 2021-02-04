Priyanka heads to deceased farmer's home in UP

Lucknow, Feb 4 (IANS) The post-death ritual (Terahvin) of Navneet Singh, the farmer who died in the Republic Day violence in Delhi on January 26, is all set to turn into a major show of political strength in Rampur on Thursday.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has left Delhi and will be reaching Rampur, the home of Navneet Singh, around noon.