Priyanka hits back at Gangwar over 'job jibe'

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said: "You have government for five years, you could not generate employment, those jobs who were left has vanished because of slow down you have brought, youth are seeking way that government will do something good that has not been done. You cannot insult North Indians and get away. This will not work."<br> <br>Gangwar made the statement while interacting with the media here on Sunday, adding that his Ministry was monitoring the job situation.

He said that foreign companies who visited the country to recruit people, told him that the people were not qualified for the positions they were offering.

The Minister added that were no dearth of jobs in India.