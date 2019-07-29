Priyanka ideal candidate for Congress presidentship, says Captain Amarinder

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 29 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be a perfect choice to take over as the Congress president.

"Priyanka will be a perfect choice to take over the party reins but it all depends on the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which alone is authorised to make a decision in the matter," said Captain Amarinder.

Speaking to journalists here, the Chief Minister regretted the decision of Rahul Gandhi to step down from the top party post. He said that India is a young nation, and will respond to a young leader.It may be recalled that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder had earlier also advocated for a young leader to take charge of the party."With the majority of India's population now comprising youth, only a youth leader can connect with the people and resonate with their aspirations," he had said."Given Rahul's refusal to take back his resignation, Priyanka is a good bet to replace him as the new leader," said the Chief Minister.He also expressed the confidence that she would easily get the support of the party's rank and file from across the regions.In response to another question, the Chief Minister described the events relating to Unnao rape victim as shocking."Are we living in Jungle Raj? If we cannot protect our daughters and give them justice, then we are doomed as a nation," he said. (ANI)