Priyanka in Muzaffarnagar to meet CAA violence victims

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 4 (IANS) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday met Maulana Asad Raza Hussaini in Muzaffarnagar who was allegedly beaten up brutally by the police during the crackdown against anti-CAA protests.

She was accompanied by Imran Masood, the party leader from Saharanpur.

Priyanka will also be meeting violence victims' families in Meerut and also those injured in police firing.

This is the second time she is visiting these places as earlier along with Rahul Gandhi she had to turn back from Meerut.

miz/kr