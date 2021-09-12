Priyanka in Rae Bareli to meet party workers, leaders

According to party sources, Priyanka, who is in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, will discuss election strategy, organisation status, names of potential candidates and many other issues with senior leaders in Rae Bareli which is also her mother, Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituency.

Lucknow, Sep 12 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has extended her visit to Uttar Pradesh by two days and will be in Rae Bareli on Sunday.

She will address meetings with the district Congress committee, block presidents, Nyaya Panchayat presidents and city president on Sunday morning.

Thereafter, she will meet the PCC members and later in the evening, Priyanka will interact with former legislators and senior party members of the area.

A meeting with zila panchayat members is also on the cards.

She will have an interaction with eminent citizens in the evening and another one with social organisations, including representatives of industry, JCC, Rotary Club, IMA, Rae Bareli Club and chemist association will be there.

The Congress has been facing tough times in Rae Bareli-once considered a party bastion.

Sonia Gandhi has been unable to devote much time to her constituency, reportedly due to health issues.

The two Congress legislators, Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh, have revolted against the party leadership and their loyalties now lie with the BJP.

