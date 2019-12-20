Priyanka joins protestors at India Gate, says CAA and NRC against poor

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday jointed people protesting people at India Gate against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said the legislation and the proposed National Register of Citizens was against the poor.

Gandhi reached the India Gate in the evening where people were protesting over the CAA.



Talking to reporters briefly, she said the demonstrations against the Act should be peaceful.

"Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC are against the poor. They will be most affected by it. What will the daily-wage labourers do? Demonstrations should be held peacefully," she said.

Protests have been held in different parts of the country against the Act which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

