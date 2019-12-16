Priyanka leads protest at India Gate against police crackdown

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the protest at India Gate, along with hundreds of Congress workers in solidarity with the protesting students against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Along with Priyanka, Congress leader Ahmed Patel, General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and A.K. Antony are also at the sit-in protest. Many women wing members including Sushmita Dev are also at the protest site.

Priyanka termed "barbaric" the police action in Jamia campus on Sunday evening, saying that the government has attacked Constitution by enacting such a law. She said she will fight against the government to save the Constitution.

The Congress leaders will be sitting for the next two hours at the iconic India Gate to protest against the police crackdown on students. miz/aks