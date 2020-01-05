Priyanka meets injured JNU students at AIIMS

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday reached the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where 18 people from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been admitted following violence at the varsity.

She met some of the injured students, who were admitted after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods."Wounded students at AIIMS trauma centre told me that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons. Many had broken limbs and wounds on their heads. One student said the police kicked him several times on his head," Priyanka tweeted."There is something deeply sickening about a government that allows and encourages such violence to be inflicted on their own children," she said in another tweet.The situation inside the JNU campus is normal, said the Delhi Police, which entered the varsity to restore peace.Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Devender Arya said, "The situation inside the campus is normal. The extensive flag march was conducted by the police. All hostel areas have been secured. Police deployment has been done at strategic points.""At present, no violence is reported from any part of the campus. Today evening, a fight took place between two groups of students in which few students were injured and the property was damaged. JNU administration requested the police to enter the university to restore peace," he added. (ANI)