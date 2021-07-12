Priyanka meets UP Cong leaders; discusses Covid, inflation

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) In a bid to prepare for the next year's assembly elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday held a meeting with the party leaders of Uttar Pradesh over issues of the panchayat polls, rising inflation, Covid-19 pandemic and took a potshot at the government over the fuel price hike across the country.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is also in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Congress, made the remarks at the virtual meeting with the party leaders.

During the meeting, the Congress leader said, "People have been badly affected by the hike in the prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and the edible oils. Whereas the prices of fruits and vegetables have also skyrocketed in recent times."

She also highlighted the plight of farmers due to the stray animals, which are destroying the crops in Uttar Pradesh.

Raking the issue of farmers, she said that they have to invest almost double while their incomes have come down.

The Congress leader blamed the BJP workers for violence in panchayat polls and the use of arms and ammunition during the polls.

During the meeting, the advisory committee of the party also said that the Uttar Pradesh government has failed on all fronts.

The UP COngress leaders assured Priyanka Gandhi that the party will fight against the rising inflation, unemployment and 'jungle raj' of the BJP government.

