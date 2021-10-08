Priyanka picks up the broom in Dalit dwelling

Lucknow, Oct 8 (IANS) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday visited Lavkush Nagar here, a Dalit dwelling in Indira Nagar locality and interacted with the local residents.

She picked up a broom and swept the area to express solidarity with the local people.

"This is a sign of self-respect and simplicity. Crores of women clean their houses with a broom every day," she said.