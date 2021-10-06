Priyanka, Rahul now allowed to visit Lakhimpur

The decision was taken after a high-level meeting with top officials.

Lucknow, Oct 6 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday finally allowed Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and three others to visit Lakhimpur to meet the families of the deceased in the Sunday violence at a farmers' protest.

Sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken to Chief Minister Adityanath on the issue.

A senior official said that the Gandhis will be allowed to go to Lakhimpur with three others.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala are likely to accompany them to Lakhimpur.

Baghel had to return from the Lucknow airport on Tuesday after he was denied permission to meet Priyanka Gandhi in Sitapur.

Priyanka Gandhi, meanwhile, is being released on a personal bond. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has also been released and is on his way to Lakhimpur.

In a related development, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, who was attending a function in Shahjahanpur on Wednesday, has also changed his plans and is heading towards Lakhimpur.

