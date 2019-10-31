Priyanka, Rahul's emotional tribute to Indira

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to her grandmother and former PM, Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary today.

Priyanka posted a picture on Twitter of Indira Gandhi hugging a young girl, with her back to the camera -- presumably Priyanka -- with the words:

Tamaso Ma Jyotirgamaya,

Mrityorma Amritam gamaya.

She tweeted, "This is the first shloka which our grandmother had taught me and my brother. Often, she would spot us and recited the first lines and we had to finish the rest of the lines. Today the last line echoes in my heart."

Rahul Gandhi also remembered his grandmother on her death anniversary. Gandhi, who is currently abroad, posted an emotional tribute to his grandmother on Twitter, saying that her principles continue to be the guiding force in his life. "Today is the anniversary of my grandmother's martyrdom. Your iron resolve and fearless decisions will guide me at every step," Gandhi tweeted along with a photo of his grandmother.