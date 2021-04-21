Priyanka raises oxygen export issue, says who is responsible

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has raised the issue of oxygen export at a time when the country is reeling under severe shortage and people are losing their life.
"The export in 2019-20 was 4,503 Mt which has increased in 2020-21 to 9,300 Mt. We don't have oxygen shortage but biggest producers and despite threat of pandemic, export has been doubled. Who will be responsible for death due to oxygen shortage", she said.
There has been acute shortage of oxygen in Delhi hospitals on Tuesday and hospital like Gangaram had to send SOS to the government to save lives of the people.
It has been a week since India reported over 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases on a daily basis since April 15. India on Wednesday hit another record high of 2,95,041 new cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's overall Covid tally reached 1.56 crore, according to the health ministry's data released on Wednesday.
