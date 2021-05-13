Priyanka raps UP govt after HC's stinging comments

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh, saying the truth of fighting Covid has been exposed in the High Court and reiterated that the pandemic can only be fought with more testing and availability of medical services.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is also in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Congress in a series of tweets in Hindi said, "The Uttar Pradesh government's affidavit in High Court reveals the real story of fighting Covid-19. Less tests are being conducted, no proper arrangement of Ambulance service, and no proper information of medicine and oxygen."

"When will the government realise that Covid cannot be fought with lies but with more testing, avaibility of medical services and door to door vaccines," she tweeted.

Her remarks came a day after the Allahabad HC rapped the Yogi Adityanath government for hiding key facts about Covid treatment facilities and the number of deaths, and failing to comply with earlier orders on furnishing details of hospitals with life-saving equipment and drugs.

--IANS

aks/skp/