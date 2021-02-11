Priyanka reaches family home in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 11 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Prayagraj on Thursday and was accorded a warm welcome by the party leaders at the airport.

Priyanka went to Anand Bhawan, the ancestral home of the Nehru family. She offered floral tributes at the place where late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's ashes were kept before they were immersed in the Ganga river.