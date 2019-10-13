Priyanka's Rae Bareli workshop postponed

According to sources, the party leaders have been informed of the change in the programme. The postponement has been done in view of the by-elections to 11 Assembly seats slated for October 21.

The training camp, which was designed to familiarise the new committee members with the party's programme, keeping 2022 Assembly elections in view, will most likely be organised on October 22, though the new date is yet to be confirmed.

During the workshop, heads of Congress training cell and social media cell have been asked to address the participants and answer their queries.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi is also expected to visit her constituency, Rae Bareli, during the camp and meet the new party members. "The new Congress team in UP comprises relative newcomers and they need to be acquainted with the ideology and working of the party. Senior leaders were to teach them how to deal with political situations," said a senior party leader. "Party leaders are being engaged in the workshop at a time when they should be campaigning for the Congress candidates. The workshop could have been held after the by-elections. This is obviously going to have an adverse impact on the party's prospects in by-polls," the party leader added.