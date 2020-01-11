Priyanka sheds crocodile tears in UP, but doesn't have time for kin of Kota hospital victims, says Mayawati

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday attacked Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, without taking her name directly, for not visiting Rajasthan to meet the families of the infants who died in Kota's JK Lon Hospital.

"BSP, unlike Congress, BJP or other parties, in any matter does not resort to dual standards in order to play dirty politics. Only due to these (double standards) there are violence, tension and unrest in the country," Mayawati's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, read.

In subsequent tweets, the BSP chief attacked the Congress and its party leader for being ignorant and unwavering in its attitude"Even in this environment, the Congress party just like other parties is refusing to change, the latest example of this is the death of a large number of innocent kids at Kota hospital in Congress-ruled Rajasthan due to negligence of the government," the second tweet read."While a Congress leader visits Uttar Pradesh every now and then to shed crocodile tears, but she could not find time to visit Kota, when she was in Rajasthan yesterday for a private program, to wipe tears of the mothers of the children who have died, even though she is also a mother. It is very unfortunate," her tweet read.Earlier on January 2 also, the BSP chief had attacked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her silence on the issue of infants' death in the Kota hospital. On which Vadra reacted saying, "She (Mayawati) should visit Rajasthan to meet victims' families."Over 100 infants had lost their lives in December alone at Kota's JK Lon hospital. (ANI)