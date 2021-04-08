Priyanka slams Yogi for holding rallies despite Covid contact

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for holding public meetings in West Bengal even after coming in contact with a Covid-19 positive person.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is also in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Congress, in a series of tweets in Hindi, said: "According to media reports, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is going to rallies even after coming in contact with a Covid positive person. His office is giving incorrect figures of deaths from Covid. According to reports, there is a long waiting in the crematoriums and hospitals of Lucknow. There is panic among people."