Priyanka slams Yogi govt over Meerut viral video

Lucknow, Dec 28 (IANS) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday mounted an attack on UP's Yogi Adityanath government and the conduct of some of the senior police officers in the state.

From her official Twitter handle, Priyanka tweeted a video in which a police officer in Meerut is seen making communal statements against the Muslim community.

The video was apparently shot during the violent protests in Meerut over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

She wrote on Twitter: "Indian Constitution does not allow anyone to use such language. When you are occupying a high post, your responsibility increases manifold. The BJP has poisoned the institutions so much so that these officers have no respect for the constitutional oath they have taken."

The video, in which a senior police officer in riot gear is seen speaking to members of Muslim community, telling them to go to Pakistan, and threatening to ruin the career of those who allegedly indulged in violence, has been widely circulated on social media.