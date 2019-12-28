Priyanka stopped from meeting arrested leader's family

Lucknow, Dec 28 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was prevented by the police, here on Saturday, from meeting the family of Congress leader Sadaf Jafar, who has been arrested over anti-CAA protests.

The Congress leader's carcade was stopped twice -- at the 1090 Square and then the polytechnic square. After that she walked around 2 km to the residence of S.R. Darapuri, a retired IPS officer, also arrested over protests.

Priyanka Gandhi was heard saying, "Why are you stopping us? What's the point of stopping us in the middle of the road." One of her aide was heard saying, "Stopping the car in the middle of road could lead to accident."

Earlier during the day, she attended the party's 135th Foundation Day celebrations, here, and administered the oath of the Preamble of the Constitution to party workers. She asked the party workers to follow the path of great Congress leaders who made the supreme sacrifice for the country, and also urged them to oppose all those who attacked the Constitution and its values. "We are the voice of the last man standing on the edge of society. Love, brotherhood and peace are the facets of truth. We take pledge to stick to our ideology of non-violence and kindness. We are the Congress," she said. She will later meet key state party leaders to chalk out campaigns for 2020 and form an advisory council and strategy groups for this. miz/pcj