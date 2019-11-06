Priyanka takes a dig at Modi on layoffs

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "all is well" remark, saying such comments made abroad do not set things right as there are no reports of increase in employment coming from anywhere in the country.

In a tweet, she said, "videshon mein jaa kar sab changa si kehne se sab theek toh nahin ho jayega. Kahin se bhi rozgaar badhne, naye rozgaar paida hone ki khabar nahin aa rahi. Naami, girami companyion ne logon ko nikalna shuru kar diya hai. Changa si bolne wale hain ek dum chup si. Kyun?

"(Nothing will be set right by saying 'all is well' while visiting foreign countries. From no quarter is there any news about increase in jobs or creation of new jobs. Reputed companies have begun to lay off employees. Those who used to say 'all is well' are now silent. Why?)" tweeted Priyanka. Along with the tweet, Priyanka posted a news report in Hindi highlighting how two IT majors - Infosys and Cognizant - have decided to lay off 25,000 employees between themselves. During the 'Howdy Modi' event held in Houston, US, in September, Prime Minister Modi had said "everything is fine" in different Indian languages, including "Sab Changa Si" in Punjabi, while addressing members of the Indian diaspora who had attended the function. akd/kr