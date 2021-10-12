Priyanka takes part in 'antim ardas' of deceased farmers (Ld)

Priyanka reached Lakhimpur Kheri where the post-death rituals of the deceased farmers were taking place and participated in the event.

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 12 (IANS) The Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered 'antim ardas' to the farmers who were mowed down by an SUV in the Tikunia village on October 3.

Bhartiya Kisan Union Tikait district vice president Balkar Singh had already made it clear that, "No political leader will be allowed to share the stage where only Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders will be present."

The SKM is the umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the ongoing protests against the Centre's farm laws.

Priyanka, on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri was greeted with posters opposing her visit. The posters reminded her of the 1984 massacre of Sikhs and said that their 'fake sympathy' was not needed.

--IANS

amita/dpb