Priyanka terms PMC Bank crisis as scam, says bigwigs looted people's money

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday termed the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank Limited crisis as a "scam" and alleged the big people have looted the money.

The Congress leader tweeted in Hindi saying: "Those who had voted for the BJP are now telling the truth about the government. PMC Bank scam is the work of big people. It is being reported that these people are associated with the BJP."



"Together these big people and the BJP have already looted the money," she said.

Vadra tweeted this with the video of a man who was speaking to a news reporter and could be heard criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

