Priyanka to address kisan panchayat in Mathura

Lucknow, Feb 22 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Mathura on Tuesday to address a kisan panchayat.

Priyanka's visit is the latest in a series of meetings in which she has been addressing the farmers and assuring them of Congress support. She had addressed kisan panchayats in Saharanpur, Rampur, Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar in the recent past.