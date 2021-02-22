Priyanka to address Kisan Panchayat in Mathura on Tuesday

The meeting to be held on Tuesday, was rescheduled due to the demise of captain Satish Sharma on February 19.

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to address a Kisan Panchayat in Palikheda in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, which is considered to be a stronghold of the Jat community in the state.

The Tuesday meeting is in continuation of a series of Kisan Panchayat that the party is organising in 27 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh against the farm laws, even as the agitation of farmers continued at Delhi borders 90th day.

The Congress General Secretary while addressing the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Muzaffarnagar district on February 20 had lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said, "In our old stories, kings and queens became arrogant after they won power. After becoming Prime Minister twice, the PM is also showing arrogance."

"The Central government should respect the farmers. Why is Modiji not talking to the farmers who elected him as Prime Minister? Dialogue should be initiated with the farmers and their problems must be solved," she further said.

During the Muzaffarnagar Panchayat, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Prime Minister Modi had promised that there will be a settlement of pending dues on sugarcane. She also asked the farmers assembled there about the payment of dues of sugarcane.

