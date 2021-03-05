Priyanka to address Kisan Panchayat in Meerut on March 7

New March 5 (IANS) On March 7, Congress General Secretary in-charge of UP Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to address a Kisan Panchayat in Meerut against the three farm laws enacted by the government last year. This is a part of series of meetings organised by the party to highlight the plight of farmers.

She had recently addressed a kisan panchayat in Mathura district, which is part of a series of events that the party is organising in 27 districts of western Uttar Pradesh against the three Central farm laws.

She had said in Mathura last month,"Lord Krishna had broken the arrogance of Lord Indra and had lifted the Govardhan mountain on his finger to save the people here. This government has also become arrogant and will not survive the wrath of the farmers who keep the nation alive."

The party will organise protest and Panchayat for non payment of Sugarcane by mills in the state in which the Congress General Secretary will participate.

The meeting is scheduled a day after the farmers decided to agitate at the KMP Expressway to press their demand for withdrawal of farm laws as the farmers are sitting for more than three months at the borders of Delhi and no breakthrough has been achieved.

As per reports, the sugarcane farmers have not received the dues of 2019-20 fully. In the 2020-21 marketing year, the SAP remains unchanged at Rs 315 per quintal for the common variety, which accounts for more than half of the total sugarcane produce, while the prices for the early variety and the rejected variety of cane would remain at Rs 325 and Rs 310 per quintal, respectively.

This is the third straight year when the state government has decided not to hike the price of cane. The SAP was last increased by Rs 10 per quintal in 2017, soon after the Yogi Adityanath government came to power.

The farmers are demanding the new SAP be hiked from Rs 325 to Rs 450 per quintal.

