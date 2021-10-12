Priyanka to attend 'antim ardas' in Lakhimpur Kheri

Lucknow, Oct 12 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will again visit Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday to participate in the 'antim ardas (final rites)' prayers of the protesting farmers who were mowed down in the district earlier this month.

Heavy barricading and police checks have been put up on the Lucknow-Sitapur-Lakhimpur highway.