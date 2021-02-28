Priyanka to hold kisan panchayats for sugarcane farmers

The Congress is planning to hold a series of meetings where Priyanka Gandhi will highlight the issue of non payment of dues by the mill owners.

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold kisan panchayats to highlight the issues being faced by the sugarcane farmers and demand the payment of their dues.

Priyanka Gandhi recently addressed a kisan panchayat in Mathura district, which was in continuation of a series of events that the party is organising in 27 districts of western Uttar Pradesh against the three Central farm laws.

As per reports, the sugarcane farmers have not received the dues of 2019-20 fully.

In the 2020-21 marketing year, the SAP remains unchanged at Rs 315 per quintal for the common variety, which accounts for more than half of the total sugarcane produce, while the prices for the early variety and the rejected variety of cane would remain at Rs 325 and Rs 310 per quintal, respectively.

This is the third straight year when the state government has decided not to hike the price of cane. The SAP was last increased by Rs 10 per quintal in 2017, soon after the Yogi Adityanath government came to power.

The farmers are demanding the new SAP be hiked from Rs 325 to Rs 450 per quintal.

--IANS

miz/arm