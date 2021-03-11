Priyanka to hold training camp in Gorakhpur

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address the camp virtually and give success mantras to party workers and leaders.

Lucknow, March 11 (IANS) The Congress will hold a two-day training camp for 155 block presidents of 11 districts on March 13 and 14 in Gorakhpur which, incidentally, is the constituency of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu will also participate in the camp.

"This is an attempt to strengthen the party at an organisational level, Congress is constantly making efforts to connect with people from rural areas ahead of 2022 Assembly polls. Former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi also believed in empowering Gram Panchayats," said the state Congress chief.

State Congress General Secretary Vishwa Vijay Singh said that the meeting will be attended by the chiefs of Varanasi, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddhartha Nagar and Basti districts.

All the block presidents will be present during this camp and along with empowering Congress leaders at the ideological level, the history of the Congress, the role of the party in nation-building, the work of all the Prime Ministers from the party will also be discussed, he said.

The Congress had launched the grassroots election plan in December last year, the implementation of which is being monitored closely by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Insiders revealed that the task which began with the appointment of Nyay Panchayat functionaries is now in the phase of appointment of village leadership.

The ongoing farmer's agitation has given the party a chance to position itself as an option against the ruling BJP.

Priyanka's movement in the state has increased while state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu is touring the villages since the past four months now.

In addition to this, party leaders, including former MPs, MLAs have been asked to hold activities in the rural areas and increase public interaction with groups like pradhans, farmers, self-help groups (SHGs), etc.

"Performance in the Panchayat election would help the party in strengthening its negotiation capacity in the 2022 Assembly election," said a member of the strategy team.

