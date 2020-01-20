Priyanka to visit UP on Jan 22 to discuss panchayat polls

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on Wednesday to hold a workshop for party workers including the district and city presidents of the state, sources said here on Monday.

The party is likely to discuss the political atmosphere and the party's preparedness for the panchayat elections slated for this year end.

Talking to IANS, a party source said that the main discussion will be on ideology and dealing with the BJP's false narrative about the Congress party.

The Congress after a long time is likely to contest all the seats in the panchayat polls, which is the basic local body in the state. The Congress was reduced to one Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 general elections, only winning the Rae Bareli seat from where Sonia Gandhi is an MP, while the other family bastion of Amethi from where Rahul Gandhi contested was lost to the BJP's Smriti Irani. The workshop was earlier planned on January 16 but got postponed.