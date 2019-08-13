Priyanka visiting Sonbhadra as part of 'political stunt', says Dinesh Sharma

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday said Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to Sonbhadra is part of a "political stunt."

Priyanka will be visiting Ubbha village of Sonbhadra district today to express solidarity with families of Adivasi farmers who were killed over a property dispute allegedly by the village headman and his associates in Ghorawal last month."Uttar Pradesh government has taken the strictest action regarding the Sonbhadra incident. This incident is in a way linked to land acquisition done earlier by ruling Congress leaders, it occurred due to the actions taken during the Congress regime. Congress is directly connected to the incident," Sharma told ANI."Congress leaders should go there and repent. Priyanka Gandhi is playing a political stunt and she is visiting Sonbhadra with a political motive. I don't think that any political leader should play politics over such sensitive matters," he added.Taking a jibe at the Congress over the appointment of Sonia Gandhi as its interim president, Sharma said the party is going back to the past instead of moving forward."Congress couldn't find a president even after so many days. People lead towards future but Congress is going back to the past. Congress is devoid of any leadership and people's support," he said.On July 17, ten people including women were killed, while over 20 sustained injuries when a village headman and his associates allegedly opened fire at a group of people over a land dispute at Ubbha village in Ghorawal area in Sonbhadra district.The incident took place when the village headman went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago.Soon after the incident, Priyanka, who is Congress' General Secretary for Uttar PradeshEast, was not allowed by the local administration to visit the site where the violence took place and meet the tribal victim's families in Sonbhadra.She later met the family members at Chunur guesthouse in neighbouring Mirzapur, where she was detained.A high voltage political drama had erupted over the incident, with Congress accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of patronising perpetrators of the heinous crime.A delegation of Congress leaders had earlier handed over compensation cheques to the families of the victims. (ANI)