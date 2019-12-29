Priyanka visits family of another jailed activist

Lucknow, Dec 29 (IANS) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Sunday, met the family of party worker and social activist Sadaf Zafar who was arrested while protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Priyanka met Sadaf's children and other family members after returning from Rae Bareli.

She took to the Twitter and hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government saying that it is 'insensitive' and has separated mothers and old men from their children.

"Both of Sadaf's kids are eagerly waiting for the release of their mother. This insensitive government has separated children from their mothers, old men from their children," the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, Priyanka said the UP government has crossed all limits of inhumanity by 'levelling baseless allegations' against Sadaf who was live on Facebook when she was arrested. Priyanka, on Saturday, had visited the family of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri who was also arrested in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests. Darapuri is 77 years old and is suffering from cancer. It was while she was on her way to Darapuri's residence that Priyanka was physically stopped by cops and she claimed she was held by the neck by a woman cop - an allegation that was strongly refuted by the UP police. amita/rt