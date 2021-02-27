Priyanka visits Ravidas temple in Varanasi

Varanasi, Feb 27 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attended the the 644th birth anniversary celebration of Sant Shiromani Shri Guru Ravidas ji Maharaj at Seer Govardhanpur of the Ravidas temple in Varanasi.

Priyanka also sought blessings of Sant Niranjan Das and enquired about his well-being. She had last visted the temple in 2020.