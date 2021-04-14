Priyanka wishes speedy recovery to Yogi, Akhilesh from Covid-19

Lucknow, April 14 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has wished a speedy recovery to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav after both the leaders tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Priyanka said she prayed for the speedy recovery of the two opposition leaders and hoped they would stay safe.