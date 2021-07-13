Priyanka's Lucknow tour postponed by two days

Earlier, she was scheduled to visit Lucknow on Wednesday (July 14) to kickstart her 'Mission UP' and take stock of the poll preparations as the state is going to polls early next year.

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will now be travelling to Lucknow on July 16 to take stock of the situation on poll preparation.

Priyanka Gandhi will be meeting with all Pradesh Committees, including all district and city presidents, and will meet various farmers unions as well.

She will interact with groups of unemployed youth who are fighting various recruitment issues.

Priyanka will also discuss the making of a manifesto for the next Assembly elections with the state Congress leaders.

This will be the first physical meet of the Congress general secretary in the state after the second wave of the pandemic.

On Monday, she met with the advisory council of her party in Uttar Pradesh and expressed concern over the large-scale violence in the Block Parmukh elections.

The Congress has been protesting against the fuel hike and rising inflation in the country. The party is trying to corner the BJP government by raising people's issues, including law and order.

--IANS

miz/dpb