Priyanka's 'rudraksh mala' leads to speculations

The 'rudraksh' mala has led to intense speculations about the Congress pursuing soft-Hindutva and has even generated a political controversy.

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 10 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday was seen carrying a 'rudraksh mala' in her hands while she came the airport in Dehradun.

This, incidentally, is the first time that Priyanka has been seen holding a rudraksh mala.

Congress spokesman Anshu Awasthi said, "Priyankaji belongs to a Brahmin family and has every right to visit a temple or carry a rudraksh mala. She belongs to family of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru."

Uttar Pradesh Minister Brijesh Pathak said, "Priyanka's visits to UP and also the temple is a political drama. Some leaders try to remain in headlines by doing such things. All this is being done to disturb the law and order situation. She is suddenly becoming a Hindu for the sake of votes."

--IANS

amita/in