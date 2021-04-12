Priyanka's son Raihan Vadra's photo exhibition from April 21

The exhibition will begin with all Covid-19 precautions and the numbers will be limited to a maximum of five persons at a time. Online registration has been made mandatory for a visit.

The weeklong exhibition will end on April 28.

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, Raihan Rajiv Vadra's solo photo exhibition -- "Dark Perception" -- will begin from April 21 at Bikaner House here.

Raihan Vadra tweeted, "Extremely proud to announce my first solo exhibition 'Dark Perception: An exposition of Light, Space & Time'."

He is into photography with a focus on wildlife and is also a football enthusiast, said close family friends.

Raihan accompanied his mother Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Rai Bareli during the 2019 General Elections. He was also seen with Rahul Gandhi during their visit to the Tirupati temple in February 2019.

Raihan had been asking on social media sites whether to go ahead with the exhibition or postpone it in view of the surge in the Covid numbers, but finally decided to go ahead.

The budding photographer is excited about the programme, said close family sources.

The website of Raihan Vadra is filled with photographs of wildlife and other landscapes.

Though Priyanka is busy with political events, her son has so far chosen to pursue his passion for wildlife photography.

--IANS

miz/dpb/bg