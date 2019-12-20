Pro-CAA demonstration organised in Central Delhi

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Scores of people staged a demonstration in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Central Park in Cannaught Place, New Delhi, on Friday.

The protesters raised slogans in favour of the Narendra Modi government and hailed the central government for bringing the law.



Slogans of 'Vande Matram' (bow to mother India) reverberated the venue as the demonstrators celebrated the enactment of the CAA, terming it a great win for minority refugees from the neighbouring country.

They also displayed placards reading -- 'We support CAA', 'I am an Indian and I support CAA' among others.



"CAA is not anti-Muslim," a demonstrator's placard read.

The pro-CAA demonstrations come amid multiple protests against the new legislation in several parts of the national capital for the last few days. (ANI)

