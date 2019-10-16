Pro Kannada org holds 'underwear protest' in Bengaluru over negligence in flood relief work

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A pro-Kannada organisation named Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) on Wednesday held an 'underwear protest' at Maurya circle in the state capital over the alleged negligence by government officials pertaining to the flood relief work in the state.

Several KRV workers were seen protesting at the Maurya circle wearing nothing but their underwear or in some cases pants."The Karnataka government, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are not at all worried about the flood situation in Karnataka. Nor are they worried about the relief work which needs to be done in the state for the betterment of the people who lost their lives, houses or lands," KRV president Harish told ANI.Instead, he alleged that the ruling party officials are concentrating on campaigning for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls.Harish also demanded that Sarojini Mahishi report be implemented before November 1 or they will call for another strong protest.Sarojini Mahishi report, which was submitted by a committee constituted in 1984, had recommended reservations for Kannadigas in jobs among other things.After incessant rainfall that resulted in floods in the state, over 70 people lost their lives while many are still missing.According to the Karnataka government's assessment, damages to the tune of Rs 35,000 crore were incurred due to the floods in the state. (ANI)