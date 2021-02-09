Pro-Khalistan terrorist arrested in UP

Lucknow, Feb 9 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested an alleged 'pro-Khalistan' terrorist from Lucknow in a joint operation with the Punjab Police.

The arrest was made on Monday.

According to a statement by the police, the accused identified as Jagdev Singh a.k.a Jagga, resident of Punjab's Firozpur was allegedly involved in pro-Khalistan activities.