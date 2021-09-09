Pro-terrorist graffiti case: 2 accused released in K'taka



Mohammad Sharreq and Sadat Hussain, both residents of Theerthahalli, were granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday. Another accused in the case, an engineering student, was granted bail by the Mangaluru sessions court in January.

The accused had reportedly written on the wall near the Bejai apartment in November 2020 that "Do not force us to unite with the Taliban and Lashkar-e-Taiba to deal with the Sanghis and Manuvaadis". They had also written "Lashkar Zindabad" on the wall, it was alleged.