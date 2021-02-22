'Probably more raids against TMC leaders', says BJP leader Anupam Hazra

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 22 (ANI): Defending the CBI's summons to Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's wife, Bharatiya Janta Party leader from West Bengal Anupam Hazra on Monday said that this is just the beginning and probably many more raids against TMC leaders will take place in the days to come.



"BJP wants to work in the interest of the country. But the TMC has done so many scams in the last 10 years. It is our responsibility to properly investigate them while at the Centre. This is just the beginning, probably many more TMC leaders will be raided very soon because the public wants answers," said Anupam Hazara, BJP National Secretary.

"It is TMC's culture to frighten people to get votes and to make money from the government's coffers. Our party doesn't believe in vindictive politics," Hazra added.

He also said that the BJP is committed to establishing an atmosphere of peace in Bengal and added that people in the state are scared of even going out to cast their votes as they do not know if they will return home.

"We will end this culture. This is a democratic country and we want people in the state to vote without fear, the BJP leader said.

Earlier in the day, the CBI issued summons to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir, in connection with the coal scam case.

On Sunday, the CBI had served a notice to Rujira Banerjee Naroola, the wife of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee asking her to join the investigation related to the coal scam case. (ANI)

