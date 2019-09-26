Probe begins into Kerala minor rape victim's ordeal

Speaking to IANS, Malappuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P.P. Shamsu said right now the girl was housed at a shelter home. Under the police supervision, she was shifted to a shelter home from her house on Sunday.

"Three people, including her father, have been arrested and the probe has been launched to identify her abusers. We are waiting for the statement she gave to a magistrate. All her alleged abusers will be arrested," said Shamsu.

Her travails surfaced during a professional counselling session at school where the girl said she was abused several times by various people. The authorities reported the matter to the police, which took over the case.

"At present, the girl is not cooperating with us. We are finding it difficult to get more details. But we are confident that we will be able to make her speak freely. Once it happens, depending on her revelations, we will take action," said the investigating officer on the condition of anonymity.