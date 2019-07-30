Probe in Raebareli accident involving Unnao rape survivor handed over to CBI

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The investigation of the accident involving the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and deceased aunts was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday.

This comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh government sent a formal request to the Centre for transferring the road accident case to the CBI following outrage over the accident.Earlier today, the Uttar Pradesh police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the accident in which Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were seriously injured and two of her aunts were killed.The development came a day after an FIR containing the charge of murder was filed against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident.The accident took place on Sunday when the Unnao rape survivor was on her way to Rae Bareli. A truck rammed into the vehicle in which the girl was travelling with her two aunts and lawyer.While her aunts succumbed to their injuries, she and her lawyer were grievously injured.Sengar, the prime accused in the rape case of the girl, was arrested by the CBI in April last year. The teen was allegedly raped by the MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job.After the accident, the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer are currently being treated at a Lucknow hospital, and their condition is said to be critical. (ANI)