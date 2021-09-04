Probe on, says Bihar CM after JDU MLA seen roaming in undergarments on Patna-Delhi train

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 4 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said an investigation is taking place into the incident of Janata Dal-United (JDU) MLA Gopal Mandal, who was spotted roaming in undergarments during his train journey.



"An investigation is taking place...," said the Chief Minister, when asked about Gopal Mandal who was seen roaming in undergarments while traveling from Patna to New Delhi on the Tejas Rajdhani Express train on September 2.

After a picture of Mandal went viral on social media platforms, he claimed that he had an upset stomach during the journey because of which he had to remove his pyjama kurta in a rush to use the toilet and did not have enough time to wrap a towel around his waist.

The MLA had also accused a fellow passenger of embarrassing him in the train by holding his hand and questioning him about his clothes.

He also lodged a complaint against that passenger at GRP New Delhi Railway Station for allegedly abusing, misbehaving and snatching his gold ornaments. (ANI)

