Probe ordered after fake death certificates issued to 23 in MP

Chhindwara/Bhopal, Aug 29 (IANS) In a shocking case, an inquiry has been ordered by the Madhya Pradesh government after the financial compensation given by it in Chhindwara district was allegedly siphoned off by wrongly claiming 23 alive persons dead. All these persons who are declared dead in government records are now knocking at the doors of the state administration to prove that they are alive.

This incident took place in Borkhedi village of Chhindwara where 23 persons were wrongly pronounced dead in government records and fake death certificates were issued in their names with a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh per person siphoned off from the state government citing Covid-19 guidelines. After these persons came to know that they were declared dead in government documents, they have now presented the proof to the Superintendent of Police that they are alive.

Kamal Patel, the Madhya Pradesh Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Minister and also Chhindwara district minister in-charge, has taken cognisance of the matter related to issuance of fake death certificates of 23 living persons in Borkhedi village. He has directed the Chhindwara Collector to order a detailed inquiry into the matter and register an FIR ensuring strict action against the accused.

The Minister expressed his displeasure over the matter and said making fake death certificates of 23 living persons coming from just one village and withdrawing money in their name is not only worrying, objectionable and against the rule of law.

Patel told the Chhindwara Collector not to confine the investigation proceedings to Borkhedi village but conduct inspections in the entire district so that there are no similar cases reported anywhere.

Former Minister and Congress leader Jitu Patwari has taken a jibe at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government and said, "Under the pretext of Covid-19 in Chhindwara district, fake death certificates of 23 persons were made and financial compensation of Rs 2 lakh per individual siphoned off as well. It seems that during Covid-19, there has been some deficiency in 'government killings'. That's why the ruling BJP government is now playing with people's lives."

--IANS

