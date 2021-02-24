  1. Sify.com
  4. Probe ordered against Delhi policemen after video surfaces on social media

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Feb 24th, 2021, 12:38:38hrs
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday said that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against two policemen who were seen thrashing and abusing a person in South Delhi's Gautam Nagar in a viral video.

"Delhi Police has initiated a departmental inquiry against two policemen who were seen thrashing and abusing a person in South Delhi's Gautam Nagar in a viral video," said Delhi Police.
According to the police, a video is known to be of Monday night, which was widely shared on social media.
In a video, a man was allegedly thrashed by two policemen outside his house in the Gautam Nagar area. (ANI)

