Probe ordered into alleged custodial death in UP

Syed Isa Raza, a former minister, said that the inquiry should not be handed to the Saharanpur police.

The DIG has asked the Muzaffarnagar police to lead the investigation, following a request by the man's cousin,

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 3 (IANS) The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in Saharanpur has ordered a probe into the alleged custodial death of a 40-year-old farmer.

The alleged incident took place on September 5 when the police had raided Thitki village after a tip-off on alleged cow slaughter.

After the raid, police had informed Raza that his cousin, Mohd Zeeshan, had tried to escape and accidentally shot himself in his leg.

Station house officer of the Deoband police station, Yogesh Sharma, said that Zeeshan was carrying a country-made pistol.

"He shot himself in the leg and died after reaching the hospital," he had told reporters.

Raza, however, said his brother had two licensed guns and had no need for a country-made pistol.

"Two police personnel came to my home after the raid and told me that my cousin was involved in cow slaughtering and had shot himself in the leg while trying to escape. They said that he seemed to have died out of fear," said Raza.

Zeeshan's wife, Afroz, alleged that he was beaten to death. In a police complaint, she said that three police personnel, including three sub-inspectors, had beaten Zeeshan to death after picking him from home.

"On the day of the raid, he had told me he was being taken in for questioning. He never returned," she said.

She further stated, "We do farming on 40 bighas of land. He had no involvement in illegal activities or cow slaughter.

Superintendent of Police (city) Muzaffarnagar, Arpit Vijayvargiya, said they have started investigating the matter as per orders of the DIG.

--IANS

amita/dpb